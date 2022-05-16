Nicholas Matthew Hay (Nick), 29, of Ripley Ohio passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home.

Nick was born July 16, 1992, in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Teena (Latham) Hay (Kevin Mason) of Ripley,Ohio and Brad Hay (Sammi Lynn Banks) of Kiln, Mississippi.

Nick is survived in life by his parents Teena (Latham) Hay and Brad Hay. Sisters Lauren Hay and Avery Sullivan both of Ripley, Ohio. Step brothers Brandon and Tyler Ashcraft of Maysville Kentucky. Maternal grandmother Sandra Latham of Ripley, Ohio.Aunt’s Teara (Latham) Doyle (Scotty) of Maysville, Kentucky and Angela Hay of Minerva Kentucky. Nieces and nephews Lakynn Scott, Brycyn and Kaidence Hafer all of Ripley, Ohio and many other family members that loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Steven Latham of Pebbles, Ohio. Paternal grandparents Flossie Hay and Donald Hay and aunt Christy Hay all of Minerva, Kentucky and best friend Kenny Markwell of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Nick loved music, drawing and was just getting into tattooing. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and friends. Nick was a practical joker with a heart of gold. He was a fierce and loyal friend.

A Celebration of life will be held at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio on Friday May 20th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm with a small service to follow. The celebration of life will continue thereafter at Brookies in Ripley Ohio where we hope you’ll join us for a laugh and maybe a cry.