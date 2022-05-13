George Edward Sharp, 42, of Mt. Orab, has been indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and five counts of gross sexual imposition. Sharp was indicted on May 9.

Both charges of rape are first degree felonies. According to court documents, it was on or about June 19, 2021 to April 20, 2022 when Sharp allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a minor who is now 15 years of age.

The two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor are listed as third degree felonies, involving the same victim.

The five counts of gross sexual imposition involving the same victim were listed as fourth degree felonies.

Sharp is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 3.