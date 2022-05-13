Schools are lining up with tours to the historic Parker House in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

The local history and the Ohio River bring a lot of tourists to the area in the warmer months and businesses in Ripley are getting ready for them.

Ripley’s historical sites and museums are now open and accepting visitors.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of John Rankin moving to Ripley. The Rankin House has various celebrations planned throughout the year to mark the anniversary. Howard McClain, the docent at the Rankin House, detailed a long list of events that will be going on at the Rankin House this summer. A BBQ picnic, a 5K Run/Walk, a guest speaker series, a new media center kiosk of videos of Rankin, Parker, and Ripley are all being planned.

The Freedom Stairs have been repaired by the Ohio History Connection and people may once again enjoy walking the steps to the Rankin House in the day light hours. The grounds will be open for people to watch the Lions Club Fireworks in July. Howard also mentioned that “The schools are coming back and so are groups. We had 961 visitors in April to the Rankin House.”

The John Rankin House opened last month and is open Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 6152 Rankin Road.

Dewey Scott, docent at the John Parker House, said “This is the first full year with the barn and all the items in it that Parker made in his various foundries. Schools are lining up with tours, we had some last week and will have some next week. May 6 was our first day open to the public this season.” The Parker House is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it is located at 300 North Front Street.

Jackie Hansen, docent of The Ripley Museum, said that the museum opened May 1.

“Ripley Heritage will have their annual dinner meeting when we are safe from Covid. We will hopefully be contacting Ripley Heritage members soon,” said Hansen.

Stop in the museum and see the rich history of Ripley, including a Valley Gem Piano, made here in Ripley, a painting by Jens Jensen, Rookwood artist and former Ripley resident, and more. The museum is open on Saturdays and is located at 219 North Second Street.

While not a museum or historical site, Ripley’s Boat Club is always a seasonal favorite. The Boat Club has preliminary plans to open on Friday, May 13th. The boat club is looking to hire servers and cooks. The Ripley Boat Club is located at 109 South Front Street in Ripley. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ripleyboatclub.

New businesses are also gearing up for the season.

Doug Taylor and Cheryl Albert’s new business, Northern Yankee Moonshine, had a soft opening May 1 weekend. “Watch our Fcaebook page for next open date and our Grand Opening. Our hours will vary due to prior Meet and Greet obligations.”

They are located at 904 Hamburg Street. They are on Facebook as well, at https://www.facebook.com/NorthernYankeeMoonshine

Micah Paldino of the Ripley Soda Shoppe, formally Rockin’ Robins, said, “The Ripley Soda Shoppe will open Summer 2022. The menu will be super simple with a classic diner menu focused on quality. Patrons will find a menu of burgers & fries and a black bean burger for vegetarians. We are excited to share RSS with everyone and advise all fansto keep up with us on social media for updates.”

The Ripley Soda Shoppe is located at 8 Front Street and can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ripleysodashoppe.

Work on The Riviera Tavern is also underway. Gary Bailey had this to say, “We’re very excited to be the recipients of an Ohio Historic Preservation Grant and are extremely grateful to everyone in Ripley who helped make that a reality. We are looking forward to the new landing and are happy to be a part of the revitalization of the entire Ripley riverfront. We are also involved in the renovation and planned opening of the Ripley Soda Shoppe which will be opening before the Riviera. We hope everyone in the area is ready for the newly updated space and a lot of their favorite menu items including burgers, fries, shakes and of course sodas. The announcement of the dock is a testament to the passion and commitment of the citizens and leaders of Ripley. We do not take it lightly that our businesses will directly benefit from the new landing, and we will do our best to meet or exceed everyone’s expectations for these two important businesses.” The Riviera is located at 2 Main Street. Follow its progress on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rivieratavernoh