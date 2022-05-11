The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter is holding a Dementia Symposium on May 13 covering the latest in research, planning, and caregiving.

The symposium, which is from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., will be held at the Boone County Cooperative Extension Service office, located at 6028 Camp Ernst Road in Burlington, Kentucky. The event is free. To register call 859.586.6101.

Topics include Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease Basics; Legal & Estate Planning; Medicaid Requirements and Waivers; and How to Keep Your Brain Healthy as You Age. The event will also feature a resource fair.

Dr. Gregory A. Jicha, professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Kentucky, is the event’s featured speaker. He will discuss the latest research on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“Dr. Jicha has been a strong partner and ally of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter for many years,” said Melissa Dever, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter. “This symposium is the end product of strong collaboration and leadership.”

Speakers, displays, and the event’s resource fair include information and resources from a local elder law firm, Medicare professionals, the Area Agency on Aging, the Cooperative Extension Service, the Alzheimer’s Association, and more.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak and walk. There are 421,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in Ohio and 150,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in Kentucky, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.

“We would like to invite caregivers and the general community residing in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana to attend this education event,” Dever said. “If you are currently dealing with dementia or want to prepare for the possibility of it in the future, this symposium will serve as an uncommon and invaluable resource, as it is rare to find this variety of experienced professionals all in one place,” she said.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

