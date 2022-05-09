Robert J. Clarkson, 62, of Dixon, IL passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at KSB Hospital of Dixon.

He was born on March 22, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Malone) Clarkson. He married Mary Ann (Schutte) on December 11, 1993 in Osgood, IN. Robert enjoyed collecting John Deere memorabilia, Tractor Shows, reading books, and completing word searches. He and his wife enjoyed trying new restaurants together along with their son Michael. Robert worked hard but what he loved most was being home with his family. He was a farmer for many years and worked at UPM-Raflatac for 16 years.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann (Schutte) Clarkson; one son, Michael Clarkson of Dixon, IL; one sister, Mary Margaret (Tom) Dickert of Loveland, OH; two brothers, Mike (Alicia) Clarkson and Tom (Pam) Clarkson both of Georgetown, OH, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Osgood, IN. Family and friends are welcome to join us at the Delaware Volunteer Fire Dept. for a meal following the Service.

Flowers can be sent to St. John the Baptist Church in Osgood, IN.

Memorials can be sent to The Arthritis Foundation.