Helen Joyce Buffet, age 91, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Buffet was born March 22, 1931 in Kentucky the daughter of the late Cecil and Gypsy Chowning. She was also preceded in death by her husband – James Lowell Buffet; two children – Brenda J. Moore and James L. Buffett, Jr.; several siblings.

Mrs. Buffet is survived by two children – Melody Starrett (William) of Ripley, Ohio and Robert F. Buffett (Denise) of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will take place at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

