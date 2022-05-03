James “Jim” Nelson Bratton Jr., age 73, of Buford, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, April 28, 2022 at The Laurels of Blanchester with his family gathered around him.

He was born March 29, 1949 in Locust Grove, Ohio, son of the late James Nelson Bratton Sr. and Betty Jean Swayne Bratton.

Jim was a graduate of Whiteoak High School class of 1967. During his early adulthood he served in the Air Force Reserves for 6 years. He and Barbara were married on July 6, 1968 and celebrated nearly 54 anniversaries together. Jim was a salesman for many years of various goods including silos, feed, and tractors. He was also a truck driver most recently. He loved to buy and sell “toys” of all sorts, after he got to spend time playing with and fixing them up. He was a farm boy through and through and passionate about his family. Jim was a member of the Mowrystown American Legion Roy W. Wilson Post #0694 and a proud member of the Mowrystown F.F.A., having earned his American Farmer Degree.

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Bratton, son, Scott (Nicole) Bratton of Seaman, two daughters, Kristie (Chuck) Floyd of Fayettville, and Kim (Mike) Cooper of Mowrystown, grandchildren, Stephanie (Clint) Musselman, Lori (Lucas) Morgan, Marybeth, Emma, Jensen, and Everest Bratton, Zane Floyd, Kayla (Zach) Weis of Bellevue, IA, Drew and Jordan Cooper, great-grandchildren, Elena, Conway, Audrey, Aiden, Bryce, and Cade, siblings, Kedith Alice Bratton, Butch (Martie) Bratton, and John Thomas (Missy) Bratton, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon and Joan Puckett.

Funeral Services will be held at Buford Church of Christ, 2457 St. Rt. 134, Buford, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kraig Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery where the Highland County Honor Guard will accord full military honors.

Friends will be received at the Buford Church of Christ on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown F.F.A. P.O. Box 299, Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.