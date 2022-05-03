Gerald Wayne Hubbard went to his home in heaven on January 26, 2022, at age 77.

He was born to Carl and Ann (Dishon) Hubbard on September 24, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest son Joseph Hubbard.

He is survived by his children Jeff Hubbard and wife, Susie of Madisonville, Tennessee, Sherry Wiseman and husband Greg, of Hixson, Tennessee, Rebecca Clayton and husband, Marvin of Knoxville, Tennessee and James and Stephanie Hubbard of Sweetwater, Tennessee. In addition, he leaves behind his daughter Katie Hubbard of Sweetwater, Tennessee. He leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Michael Hubbard and his three children; Cheryl Pugh and her four children; Marilyn Whitehead and husband, Jesse and her two children; David Hubbard and wife, Ginger and their two children; Tim Hubbard and his eight children; and Danny Hubbard and wife, Marcia and their two children. In addition, several great nieces, and nephews.

A memorial time for his family and children will take place in early summer 2022 in Ohio.

John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.