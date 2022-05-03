Charles Glenn Weatherspoon, a resident of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away on April 20, 2022, at UC Medical Center at the age of 89. He was born in Bethel, Ohio to the late Rachel and Jesse Weatherspoon.

Glenn was the beloved husband of the late Clarice L. Weatherspoon for 66 years, loving father of Wanda Shoemake (Eddie), Glenda Wilson (Dewey), Robert Weatherspoon (Joanne), and Larry Weatherspoon (Elizabeth), cherished grandfather of Tuesday Nichols, Eddie James Shoemake, Rachel Lung, Nadia Bolger, Brian Weatherspoon, Shawn Weatherspoon, Jessica Snider, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Pearl, Carl, Leona, Anna Mae, Richard, Frieda, Forrest, Alberta, Imogene, and Carroll. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a radio operator in the Korean Conflict from 1951to 1954. He was also a longtime, devoted member of Hamersville and Mt. Orab Church of Christ.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Glenn on Wednesday, April 27 from 12-2 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Calvary Cemetery in Washington Township. www.ecnurre.com