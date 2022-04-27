12 indicted by Brown County grand jury on April 20

There were 12 individuals indicted on felony charges in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on April 20, and among those individuals was a 55-year-old woman charged with attempted murder (first degree felony) and two counts of felonious assault (second degree felonies) for allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old man in Lewis Township on April 15.

It was at approximately 11:07 a.m. on that day that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 664 Roberson Road, Lewis Township, to investigate a report of a stabbing that occurred at that location.

“He’s covered in blood from head to toe. He’s in bad shape,” said the person who called 911. “All over his chest, neck, arms, everywhere. He’s still breathing at this point but he ain’t got that much longer.”

Deputies responding to that location found a Honda Civic four door bearing Ohio license plate JIL 5340 parked in the driveway of that residence. Located near that vehicle was a male subject, later identified as John P. Mott, 61, on the ground near the Honda Civic.

Mott was suffering from multiple stab wounds in his lower abdomen and neck. In the roadway not far from the victim was a female subject, later identified as Cheri Richards, 55, of Amelia. Richards was taken into custody by sheriff deputies.

The investigation into this incident revealed that the Mott was a passenger in the Honda Civic with Richards, who was operating the vehicle. This vehicle stopped in the driveway of 664 Roberson Road. Richards exited the vehicle and allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. A knife of approximately 10-12 inches in length was recovered at the scene. Richards is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

Mott’s current medical status has not been released.

Other April 20 indictments included:

Joshua A. Barnes, age N/A, of Blanchester, was indicted on one count of Burglary (second degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Richard Wayne Scott Davis, age N/A, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony), one count of possession of heroin (fifth degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

Jeffrey Allan Hodge, 33, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Adam Nathanial Hill, age N/A, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Wyman D. Jackson, 53, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony),and one count of possession of drugs (Alprazolam, fifth degree felony).

Jeffrey Franklin, 54, of Moscow, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), and one count of theft (fifth degree felony).

Stephen R. Gambrel, 53, of Fayetteville, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation (fourth degree felony).

Damien S. Hicks, age N/A, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them after four previous violations (fourth degree felony).

Andrew D. Moore, 21, of Amelia, was indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance (third degree felony). According to court documents, it was on or about March 16 when Moore “did with purpose deprive the owner, Shara Moore, of property or services, to wit: Taurus 9mm handgun” without consent.

Chase Andrew Martin, 24, of Dayton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine, one second degree felony and one third degree felony) with specifications for having a firearm in his control while committing the offense, and a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case ($757). He was also indicted on one count of having a weapon while under disability (third degree felony).

Makayla Ann Lowe, age N/A, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (third degree felony), with specifications for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case, forfeiture of an automobile in a drug case, and forfeiture of money in a drug case ($757). Lowe was also indicted on one count of tampering with evidence (third degree felony).