Rita M. Birchfield, age 77, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1944 in Brown County, OH, to the late Clarence A. and Millie O. (Sovine) Barber. She retired as a bank teller from the National Bank & Trust and was a member and co-founder of the West Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Tony Barber; sister, Doris Smith and grandson, Rodney Turner.

She is survived by her husband, Arlis (Curly) Birchfield of Georgetown; children, John Workman and wife Annette of Georgetown, David Workman of MO, Lisa Turner and husband Randy of Georgetown, Tonya Birchfield & Frankie of Newark, OH and Heidi Pennington and husband Dave of Newark, OH; brother, Bill Barber (Tulane) of Mt. Orab; sisters, Ruth Kerr and Rosie Eversole and husband Ernie both of Mt. Orab; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the West Fork Baptist Church, 10127 West Fork Rd, Georgetown, OH under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Armacost will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Fork Baptist Church Food Pantry, 10127 West Fork Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

