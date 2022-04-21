Crystal Elizabeth Taylor, age 59, of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, April 15, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Crystal was born January 6, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Don McCleese of Sardinia, Ohio and the late Maxine (Puckett) Stires. Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother – Donald McCleese, one sister – Lora Myers and grandmothers – Mae Waring and Betty Long.

Ms. Taylor is survived by two sons – Danny Taylor and fiancé Jennifer Powers of Bethel, Ohio and Steven Taylor and fiancé Kathleen Fletcher of Peebles, Ohio; five grandchildren, her father – Donald McCleese and wife Vera of Sardinia, Ohio; two brothers – David McCleese of Hamersville, Ohio and Stanley McCleese of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Amber Norris of Hamersville, Ohio; father of her children – John Taylor of Peebles, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

