Thomas E. “Whitey” Wilson, Jr., age 74, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 14, 20222 at his residence. He was retired from the Ball Corporation, formerly the Heekin Can Company and was a member of F.O.E. Lodge # 2293. He loved bowling, baseball, football, and horse racing. He was the owner of a race horse “Risk A Bid” which was his pride and joy. Whitey was born October 3, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Thomas E. “Whitey” Wilson, Sr. and the late Jewel (Sluder) Wilson. He was also preceded in death by one sister-in-law – Cynthia Wilson.

Mr. Wilson is survived by one brother – Dennis Wilson and wife Candy of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister – Judy Scott and husband Joe of Georgetown, Ohio; and nieces and nephews – Heather Carkei (Matt), Ian Wilson (Allison), Jennie Campbell (Kelley), Janna Wainscott (Kyle), Jill Scott (Dustin) and Jacob Scott (Lindsey).

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jim Tolin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the F.O.E. #2293, 600 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

