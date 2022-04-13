12 indicted by Brown County grand jury

There were 12 individuals indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on April 7, and among those indicted was Sherman R. Smith, 64, of Mt. Orab, for aggravated murder.

Smith was indicted on one count of aggravated murder (uclassified felony), one count of murder (unclassified felony), two counts of attempted murder (first degree felonies), and one count of felonious assault (second degree felony) after allegedly shooting and killing his uncle, Jay Smith, 76, of Cincinnati, and shooting at another uncle (Ervin Smith, 73) and missing on the evening of March 30 at the property located at 5040 State Route 286 in Mt. Orab. According to the court records, a Charter Arms .38 special revolver was specified as the weapon used.

Also among those indicted in Brown County on April 7 were:

Brandon Piersall, 33, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), one count of possession of heroin (fifth degree felony), and one count of possession of drugs (Tramadol, fifth degree felony).

Thomas Chase Eldridge, age N/A, of Batavia, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).

Phillip A. Morton, 43, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony), two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felonies), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, fourth degree felony).

Shannon L. Carlisle, age N/A, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of endangering children (fifth degree felony) and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them (first degree misdemeanor).

Katlin Kilgore, 29, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of assault (fourth degree felony), one count of harassment with a bodily substance (fifth degree felony) and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Krystle Dawnn DeStefano, age N/A, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Vicodin and Vyvanse, third degree felonies).

Jacob E. Bradford, 33, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on once count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Ronald W. Kaesheimer, age N/A, of Felicity, was indicted on once count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Cody Alan Day, 28, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Leauntae Damont Baldwin, age N/A, of Batavia, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony) and one count of carrying a concealed weapon (fourth degree felony).

Chyanne Windsor, 29, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of burglary (second degree felony) and one count of theft from a person in a protected class (fifth degree felony).