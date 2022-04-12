Stella Marie Harris, age 88, of Gath, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, April 10, 2022 at The Anderson Nursing and Rehab in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was born July 21, 1933 in Greenup County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Hansford Thomas Maxie and Tobitha Duncan Maxie. On August 25, 1947 she married Carl R. Harris, who passed away on January 25, 2015.

She was a member of Buford Church of Christ.

Surviving are her 7 children; Shirley Klein of Cincinnati, Sally (Bill) Wilmoth of Xenia, Richard (Donna) Harris of Winchester, Sharon Harris of Sabina, Sherry (Burt) Connell of Westerville, Sunita (Mark) Pierson of Lynchburg, and Shawnee (Tyson) Smaltz of Sabina, 17 grandchildren; Robert (Fran) Klein, Kelly (Trini) Cruz, Karen Klein, Will (Mary) Wilmoth, Joni (Kyle) Lambcke, Carl Lee Harris, Burt (Kayleigh) Connell, Amanda Connell, Anna Connell, Aimee Connell, Ashley Connell, Devin (Marissa) Pierson, Damin Pierson, Dylin Pierson, Braydon Bailey, Alaynee Bailey, and Tatum Smaltz, 9 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by siblings – George Maxie, Charles Maxie, Homer Maxie, Anna Brown, Audrey Sykes and Sarah Sexton.

Carl and Marie had a lifelong love and marriage that lasted 67 years. They were committed to each other and their family. Even after Carl’s passing, Marie’s heart still belonged to him.

Marie enjoyed sharing stories from her childhood in Kentucky; how she met her beloved husband, Carl; their time running the family grocery store and television business; and the pride they had for their family.

The children now share a few memories – Mom’s daily reading of the Bible and providing her family with a firm foundation of faith; demonstrating community service by assisting with the preparation of food for church events; fun times around the table playing card games; her giving heart for those going through difficult times; providing an in-home library and promoting the spirit of life-long learning; how she sheltered children from inappropriate scenes on television; and the way she would lose herself in laughter when entertaining friends in their home. Mom enjoyed watching westerns, especially with her grandchildren; her favorite western stars were Randolph Scott and Audie Murphy. She had such a love of country and an appreciation of the military for protecting our freedoms.

Funeral Services will be held at Buford Church of Christ, 2457 St. Rt. 138 Buford, Ohio, Friday, April 15, 2022 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Dan Lang officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the Buford Church of Christ from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, just prior to the funeral service.

Edgington Funeral Home of Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Buford Church of Christ, 2457 St. Rt. 138 Sardinia, OH 45171 and the Allensburg Church of Christ, 7105 Abernathy Rd, Lynchburg OH 45142. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.