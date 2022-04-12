Shirley Adams of Georgetown, Ohio passed away in Batavia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family on April 10, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born December 24, 1937 to the late Gilbert and Ruth Hehe in Ripley County, Indiana.

Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Frank Adams; her loving children Cheri (Roger) Green of Williamsburg, Ohio, Teresa George of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Mark (Chris) Adams of Loveland, Ohio, and Darrin (Susan) Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio. Along with her adored grandchildren Jeremy (Cara) Green of Washington, Christopher (Brooke) George of Alabama, Matthew George of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Daniel (Shih-Wen) George of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jon (Renae) Hayes of Georgetown, Ohio, Sarah Hayes of Georgetown, Ohio, Lindsey Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joel Adams of Webster, Texas, Emily Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Katelyn Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio; her cherished great grandchildren Holly George, Mia George, and Ethan Hayes. She also leaves behind her caring siblings Mary Lou Furnish of Vevay, Indiana, Joe (Linda) Hehe of Vevay, Indiana, Betty Joe Pavy of Indiana, and Debbie Stewart of Vevay, Indiana.

Shirley was a member of the Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church. She loved to Garden, crafting, reading and Jigsaw Puzzles.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Bible Baptist Church located at 990 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of Service. Pastor Ted House officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Bible Baptist Church Mt. Orab toward the Building Fund.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.