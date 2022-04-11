Nancy S Hanselman, age 80, of Goshen, Ohio died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Hospice of Hope, Cincinnati, Ohio. Nancy retired from Hostess Bakery and Envelope House, but continued to work part time at Remke Markets in Hyde Park, Ohio. Nancy was born on August 8, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Everett and Janice (Simmons) Knabb. She was preceded in death by son Albert Denny Newman II, brother William Knabb and sister Linda Hanselman. Nancy is survived by her husband Carl E. Hanselman, son Randy Hanselman of Goshen Ohio; daughter Sandy (Rodney) Swearingen of Mt. Orab, Ohio; Stepson Carl (Lisa) Hanselman Jr of Stratham, NH; Brother Walter R Knabb, Cincinnati, Oh; Daughter-in-Law Sheila Newman-Dennis of Goshen, Ohio; grandchildren Albert (Denny) III (Crystal) of Lynchburg, Ohio; Erica (Brooke) of Erlanger, KY; Randy E. of Goshen, Ohio; Jordan of Portsmouth, NH and Kendall (Keenan) Reynolds of Beverly, MA. Great grandchildren Austin, Skylar, Daniel, Sean, Presley and grand dog Ruby along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford, OH 45150 on Tuesday April 12th from 9:30 Am until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, OH. memorial contributions may be given to the charity of one’s choice.