The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred April 11, at Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services for Army Cpl. Charles E. Lee will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, preceding the interment.

A native of Cincinnati, Lee was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action July 20, 1950, at age 18, after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. He was never found, nor were any remains recovered that could be identified as Lee. He was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.

In March 1951, two sets of remains, designated Unknown X-781 and X-782 Tanggok, were recovered from a common grave near the Taejon-Kumchon main supply route a few miles east of Taejon. X-781 was unable to be identified and the remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In July 2018, historians and anthropologists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, proposed a plan to disinter and identify the 652 Korean War unknown burials from the Punchbowl. X-781 was disinterred July 15, 2019, as part of Phase 2 of the Korean War Identification Project, and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Lee was accounted for by the DPAA June 14, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Lee’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monument Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

“For additional information about Cpl. Lee, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2663104/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-lee-c/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.