The next time you go into Bristow Pharmacy in Ripley, you will be taken back in time with a new enlarged photo on the wall. Phil White, business manager of Bristow had this to say about the photo, “The photo was taken by my uncle Owen White circa 1950 before the store was remodeled and expanded into the building next door in 1956.”

Phil goes on to describe the photo, “They are left to right: Thomas Drake, unknown woman, Raymond “Mouse” Klinker (behind soda fountain), unknown girl, Clarence Klinker and W.H. “Doc” Bristow. The 3’ x 4’ enlargement on canvas was done by Black Design and hangs on the wall over the old soda fountain location.”

Alex Bertram, the new owner of Bristow and Donohoo Drug stores, said, “Independent ownership has been a dream I’ve had since I was about 16-17. Ripley and Georgetown are similar in demographics/size as the town in which I grew up. Having worked in Ripley for 13 years fresh out of pharmacy school, I fell in love with the people and small-town atmosphere Ripley offered. The support the community has for the business made it very appealing for me to purchase.”

He continued, “The history behind Bristow Pharmacy, dating back to 1912 has always fascinated me. There aren’t many small businesses that have been in business as long as Bristow/Donohoo. So, the photo idea was one that Phil and I have been thinking about for a long time. A way of paying respects/homage to the people who worked tirelessly to ensure its success. Our thought is to feature one wall with ‘old photos’ of the store/town, and one wall with ‘new photos’ of the store/town. A way to bring the past alive and remember how its history has contributed to its success in the present. Also, the photos will hopefully instill a pride in the community and reminder that all the patients the store has served over the years reflect their contribution to its success.”

Bristow Drug company was founded in 1912 by W. H. Bristow, who was a pharmacist from Covington, Kentucky. Many readers may recall the Fountain at Bristow, where you could get a soda and and the local news of the day. The Fountain was removed in 1992. When Bristow retired, he had two drug stores, Ripley, and Manchester, he sold them to Clarence Klinker, Dave Heileman, Earl Cluxton, and John Cluxton. When Mr. Klinker retired, he sold the business to Tom White Sr. His son Phil started working at the pharmacy while in high school. Mr. White retired in 1997 and sold Ripley’s Bristow to Bob and Gail Waters, who owned Donohoo Pharmacy of Georgetown. In 2022, Alex and Heather Bertram purchased both Bristow and Donohoo Pharmacies, and Phil White is now the Bristow business manager.

Alex confirmed more photos are planned, saying, “We have approximately 15-20 photos planned. Basically, enough to line the inner walls of Bristows. The next photo planned is the one Michelle Poole took, featuring the store and reflection off the puddle of water. It’s the one featured on website and Facebook page. I believe we will do the same for Donohoo as well. I will have to do some investigation and searching for appropriate photos of the store and town.”