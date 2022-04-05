Joseph “Joe” Binder of Fayetteville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his devoted family, he was 83 years old. He was born on May 9, 1938, to the late Joseph F. and Margaret (nee Cook) Binder in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Catherine “Kay” Binder; his loving children Joe Binder Jr. of Amelia, Ohio, Cathy (Dave) Everson of Anderson Township, Ohio, John (Sherri) Binder of West Union, Ohio, Mary (Mike) Thackston of Fayetteville, Ohio, Tim Binder of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Matt (Christa) Binder of Fayetteville, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Mary Binder, David Everson, Jen Binder, Casey (Kyle) Duffy, Jessica (Colt) Helton, Casi (Zach) Poliak, Matthew Binder, Michael Thackston, and Jack Binder; and his cherished great grandchildren Zara Carpenter, Michael Helton, and Kaydee Helton.

In addition to his parents Joseph was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Binder, two grandchildren Eric Thackston and Jason Everson, and his brother Jack Binder.

Joseph was a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish, he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was retired from Johnson and Hardin. Joseph also served in the US Marine Reserves.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm at St. Angela Merici Parish/St. Patrick Chapel located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118; a Memorial Visitation will be held in the church before the Mass from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Father Tom Bolte officiating. Burial of the Cremated Remains will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Crossroads Hospice.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.