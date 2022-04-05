James Thomas “J.T.” Chaney, 75, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home. He was a retired over the road truck driver. Mr. Chaney was born January 3, 1947 in Perry County, Kentucky the son of the late Price and Lillie (Dykes) Chaney. He was also preceded in death by a son – Edward Price Chaney; two sisters – Brenda Chaney and Kim Petri; three brothers – Bobby McLain, Jr., Alan McLain and Jack McLain.

Mr. Chaney is survived by three children – Robbie G. Chaney of Owenton, Kentucky, Lisa Adami of Hanahan, South Carolina and Joshua Shepherd (Kim) of Selma, California; four siblings – Jewell McLain of Aberdeen, Ohio, Talbert McLain of Lynxville, Wisconsin, Karen Cook of Round Lake, Illinois and Gary McLain of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.