Nancy Kay Ashmore, age 79, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a registered nurse, homemaker, strong woman of faith and a lover of all animals and flowers. Nancy was born April 21, 1942 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Leon and Ruth (Bach) Bushong. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 45 years, Charles R. Ashmore in 2006.

Mrs. Ashmore is survived by three sons – Robert Ashmore and Lisa of Xenia, Ohio, Charles Ashmore and wife Lisa of Georgetown, Ohio and Jim Ashmore and wife Barb of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Cory Ashmore and wife Nikki of Mowystown, Ohio and Brittany Wilson and husband Randy of Grayson, Kentucky; six great grandchildren and one brother – William Bushong and wife Kathy of Russellville, Ohio.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, Kentucky 41056 or at www.hospiceofhope.com

