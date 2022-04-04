Kassie Buckamneer, 27, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born December 3, 1994 in Cincinnati, OH to Jerry L. Buckamneer Jr. and Karen Covert. She had many interesting jobs and loved nature and landscaping. She was an avid Bible reader and attended the Bible Baptist Church of West Union.

Kassie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joe Covert.

She is survived by her beloved son, Gabriel Joe (JoJo) Buckamneer of Ripley; mother, Karen Covert of Ripley; father, Jerry Jr. and step-mother Jenny Buckamneer of Winchester; sisters, Angela Wilhelm of Cincinnati, Karlee Jo Buckamneer of Ripley, Charity, Emma, Abigail Buckamneer of Winchester, McKinlee Ryan of Sinking Spring; brother, Tyler Ryan of Peebles; maternal grandmother, Donna Covert of Ripley; paternal grandparents, Jerry Sr. and Billie Jean Buckamneer of Winchester; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Bible Baptist Church of West Union under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tim Carter will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the El Bethel Transition Ministry, PO Box 416, Terrace Park, OH 45174.

Please sign Kassie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.