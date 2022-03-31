Linda Kay Scott, age 70, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her residence. She retired from GTE in 1999, following her retirement she did work for the Brown County Juvenile Court FAST Program, was a cook for the Ripley High School and for the last 15 years she has worked for ABCAP as the site supervisor for Meals on Wheels.

Linda always stayed busy, but always found time for her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was born July 14, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Floyd and Viola (Latham) Hook. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Robin Scott in 1998 and her father-in-law – Jasper “Babe” Scott.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband of 51 years, Garry Scott whom she married February 27, 1971; one daughter – Shawna King and husband Jason of Ripley, Ohio; two granddaughters – Jayna King and fiancé Steven Brenner of Memphis, Indiana and Haylee King of Ripley, Ohio; mother-in-law – Marjorie Scott of West Union, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Sharon Baker and husband Tom of West Union, Ohio, Connie Ensor of Manchester, Ohio and Barb Grooms and husband Marty of West Union, Ohio and a host of friends.

Gravesides services will be held at 11:00 A.M, Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. John Neu will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com