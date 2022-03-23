The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new office in Mt. Orab on Thursday, March 17 with a large crowd in attendance.

“It is amazing to see this many people come out to support the Chamber of Commerce,” said Brown County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Melissa Jimison. “I don’t even know what to say. I do so many of these (grand openings) for other businesses, it’s very strange to be standing up here doing one for ourself.”

“Thank you for your support. We couldn’t have done this without the help of all of you guys. This is your Chamber of Commerce,” said Jimison.

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce moved its office to Mt. Orab after being located in Georgetown for the past eight years.

Now located less than a half-mile north of the county’s busiest interchange, the Chamber’s new space will serve as a centralized hub to continue to deliver value to its current members, support county-wide community development efforts, and promote travel and tourism. Formerly home to the Bardwell Winery, the Chamber’s new location is easily accessible with ample parking and around-the-clock access to the Brown County Visitors’ Center.

With nearly 17,500 vehicles traveling through Mt. Orab via U.S. Route 68 and Ohio State Route 32 daily, the move to 720 North High Street is poised to benefit the business community and those passing through and looking to explore all that Brown County has to offer.

According to Brown County Chamber leadership, this transition will only serve to strengthen its commitment to its mission, which is to enhance economic growth in the Brown County area by focusing on education, promotion and collaboration of the business community, recruitment and development of emerging community leaders, and those areas of the community affecting business.

“The new office is a reflection of the vibrant future of the Chamber and the entire Brown County area,” said Jimison. “We are proud of the increasingly important role the Chamber plays in improving the strength of the Brown County business community.”