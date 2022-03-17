Alice Nellie Dotzauer, age 91, of Woodstock, Georgia and formerly of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence. She was a retired cook for the Western Brown School District for over 30 years and a member of the Mt.Orab First Baptist Church, the Wilson-Sroufe VFW Post #9772 Auxiliary, Daughters of America and the Eastern Star. Alice was born August 18, 1930 in Batavia, Ohio the daughter of the late Cleo and Helen (Smith) Carter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Orville Dotzauer, one son – Ronald Liming, one daughter – Missy Whitaker and two sisters – Martha Eckert and Vicki Ernst.

Mrs. Dotzauer is survived by four children – Gary Liming of Hillsboro, Ohio, Sandra Otten of Sardinia, Ohio, Joan Estep and husband Rusty of Woodstock, Georgia and Dale Ann Frederick and husband Wally of Panama City, Florida; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one brother – Robert Earl Carter of Batavia, Ohio and two sisters – Helen Jane Carter of Eastgate, Ohio and Ella Cossens of Felicity, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Tony Henderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Batavia Union Cemetery in Batavia, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772, P.O. Box 421, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

