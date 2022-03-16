This year’s SBAAC American Division First Team academic all-stars pose with their awards during the conference’s March 2 winter awards banquet. From the left, Kellan Arn (Western Brown), Karley Cooper (Goshen), Drake Bennett (Clinton-Massie), Mahi Patel (Batavia), Jack Garrison (Batavia), and Sophie Biernat (Batavia). Not present at picture time were Matt Conover (Batavia) and Aiden Bryant (Goshen).

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference held its Winter Awards Banquet at Hamersville School on March 2, and among those receiving awards were the conference’s First Team academic all-stars and the league champion academic teams.

In the SBAAC American Division, it was the academic team of Batavia High School finishing 12-0 to earn the league title.

Receiving Academic First Team awards in the SBAAC American Division were Western Brown senior Kellan Arn, Goshen’s Karley Cooper, Goshen’s Aiden Bryant, Clinton-Massie’s Drake Bennett, Batavia’s Mahi Patel, Batavia’s Jack Garrison, Batavia’s Matt Conover, and Batavia’s Sophie Biernat.

The SBAAC American Division Academic Team Player of the Year is Batavia senior Sophie Biernat, and receiving the Coach of the Year Award was Batavia’s David Smith.

American Division Academic Team Results

Goshen finished second in the American Division with a record of 10-2, and Western Brown finished third in the league with a record of 9-3.

In the SBAAC National Division, it was the academic team of Blanchester High School finishing first with a league record of 11-1. Clermont Northeastern High School finished runner-up in the National Division with a record of 8-4, and Bethel-Tate High School finished third in league play with a record of 7-5.

Earning SBAAC National Division First Team academic awards were Colin Nickell (Bethel), Landon Ryan (Bethel), Bryce Bandow (Blanchester), Andrew Chapin (Blanchester), Jacob Lansing (Blanchester), Charlie Frey (Clermont Northeastern) and Jocelyn Snider (Clermont Northeastern).

The SBAAC National Division Academic Team Player of the Year is Blanchester senior Regan Gross, while Blanchester’s Andrea Harpen was named the league’s Academic Team Coach of the Year.