Seth Carkeek and Ron Dvorachek of the Russellville Kiwanis Club recently distributed the “Health Safety Book” to the fifth-grade students at the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School in Aberdeen.

This book becomes the personal safety book for each student which they share with their family as a safety reference book for all kinds of smart life choices. The student will use the book in Kristi Rosenbaum’s health class. The student will participate in a Safety Poster Contest which will be judged and the result to be announced.

The Russellville Kiwanis Club would like to thank all the individuals, organizations, and merchants in the county, our “Partners in Safety,” who contribute to the “Health Safety Book Project.” Our partners are; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2293 Georgetown; John Wood Insurance Agency Inc; American Legion Post 367 Ripley; First State Bank; Paul Hall & Associates; Seip’s Auto Parts & Services LLC; Applegate Hardware; Brown County Motors; Carrington Farm Supply Inc; Georgetown Marble & Granite Co; Meeker Funeral Home; Michael S Pfeffer, Attorney at Law; Perfect Print; Ripley Builders Supply; River Town Guns; and The Home Place.

This book is used by the teachers in health classes, and involves the parents in teaching safety at home, safety at school and safety at play. It also has a good section on prevention of drug abuse. At the end of the school year, each child takes this book home as a personal reference book on safety. Thank you to all who help make this Kiwanis children’s safety program possible.