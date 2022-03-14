Travis Scott Flannery, 21, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his home. He worked at Milacron in Afton, Ohio, was a member of the Ohio Army National Guard and an avid car enthusiast. Travis was born February 26, 2001 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Travis is survived by his mother – Tracy Weber of Ripley, Ohio; his father – Scotty Flannery of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters – Mary Griffith (Samuel) of Maineville, Ohio and Shannon Popham (Joseph) of Independence, Kentucky; one brother – Triston Blevins of Manchester, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Roman and Phyllis Weber of Ripley, Ohio; four nieces and four nephews. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents – Louis and Pansy Flannery.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: RULH ROTC Program, 1317 S. 2nd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

