Robert “Bob” Henize, of Brown County, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 69. He was born on November 11, 1952 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Robert Frederick and Gladys (Beebe) Henize.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Frances Henize; his loving children Missy (Eric) Stewart of Lynchburg, Ohio, Denise(Mike) Brinkman of Glendale, Ohio, Bobby Smith of Batavia, Ohio, Donnie Burnett of Milford, Ohio, Tony Henize of Batavia, Ohio, Mike Smith of Batavia, Ohio, Jessica (Zac) Henize of Oregon, Crystal (Derick) Porter of Seaman, Ohio, and Lilly (Tommy) Donley of Eastgate, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Courtney, Joe, Alexis, Zac, Hayley, Sam, Kim, Aeriel, AJ, Peyden, Lionel, Blake, Dirk, Mason, and Logan; His first Great grandchild Thomas; His dog companion Dixie along with 4 brothers, and 7 sisters.

Bob served in the United States Army Special Forces during the Vietnam Conflict, he was retired from St. Bernard Soap Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bob also enjoyed fishing, hunting, outdoors and being a Pappy. He was also called the Candy Man as he was well known for his homemade fudge and treats that he delivered to family, friends and local business around the community during the Holidays.

A Celebration of life Service will be held at a later date.