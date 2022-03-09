Ruth A. Davis (nee Henize), 85, of Mt. Orab peacefully passed March 2, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Joseph (Jerry) Davis, her beloved daughters, Jerry Kay Bellamy and Julie Shannon, her parents Lee Otis and Sarah Loudon Henize, and her brother Lee Otis Henize, Jr.

She will be desperately missed by her children, Robert L. Daivs (Lee Ann), Janie Spicker (Rob), Becky Seale (Aaron) and Chris Davis. She is also survived by her siblings Pete Henize, John Henize, Mary Nickerson (Jack), Betty Lantrip (Jerry Clover), Donna Wagers and Chuck Henize (Marlene), as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruth grew up in Felicity and she and Jerry raised their family in Bethel, OH.

She retired from Jewish Hospital in 2003, shortly after she and Jerry moved to Mt. Orab where they spent many years together making and selling crafts and hitting lots of yard sales. She loved watching birds and other wildlife outside her windows and growing Christmas cactus and other plants inside. Ruth was a long time member of the Buford Church of Christ and cherished the friends she made there. Her family and many friends will miss her wisdom, humor, loving support, and her willingly shared opinions.

The family plans to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Buford Church of Christ or your favorite charity.