Kelsey Carpenter, a 2011 graduate of Ripley High School, was recently chosen to be part of the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce’s Cincy Next leadership development program. Kelsey, the daughter of Mark and Aimee Carpenter of Ripley, is also a 2015 graduate of Mount St. Joseph University and is currently the Senior Manager, Partnerships for the Western & Southern Open.

Cincy Next is an eight-month leadership development program designed for emerging leaders looking to advance personally and professionally by developing new leadership skills and connecting with peers in various fields.

47 leaders from a variety of organizations in the Cincinnati region have been accepted for Class 9 of Cincy Next, a leadership development program produced by the Leadership Center at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Cincy Next is designed for emerging leaders in their early twenties to early thirties with less than eight years of professional experience. The program helps these individuals connect with other young talent from across the region and develop both professionally and personally. The program covers a variety of professional development topics, including personal branding, conflict management, goal setting, and more.

“As the name suggests, Cincy Next is about identifying and connecting the region’s future leaders,” says Andrea Mersmann, Leadership Programs Manager at the Leadership Center at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “Through the program, these emerging leaders will grow personally and professionally while building relationships and new connections to the communities in which they work and live.”