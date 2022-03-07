Danny Roy Colliver, age 72, of Hamersville, Ohio transitioned this life when his Savior reached down His hand for him on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired from BWay after 50 years of service in 2018. The most important thing in his life was his family. Danny instilled character and a good work ethic to his children and grandchildren and nothing could put a smile on his face quicker than his grandchildren. He had enough love to go around for all and would want everyone to remember his crazy chaotic family events and celebrations. Danny would always say “I’ll meet you in the morning”. He was born March 16, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Rev. Roy C. and Helen M. (McKinley) Colliver. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Dianna Frazier.

Mr. Colliver is survived by his loving wife of nearly 54 years – Phyllis (Winkle) Colliver whom he married on his 19th birthday, March 16, 1968; four children – Nick Colliver and wife Julie of Hillsboro, Ohio, Kelly Colliver and wife Christy of Georgetown, Ohio, Billy Colliver and wife Debbie of Georgetown, Ohio and Kanita Tackett and husband Chris of Hamersville, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Blake Colliver and wife Lexie, Alexis Snyder and husband Zac, Kellsey Barger and husband Brad, Ethan Colliver, Dakota Colliver and Mariah Kinman, Ariel Smith and husband Alex, Seth Colliver and Jackson and Dani Ann Tackett; six great grandchildren – Corrine and Fallon Snyder, Maddox, Mya and Braelynn Barger and Braxton Smith; two brothers – Randy Colliver and wife Sue of Clarksville, Ohio and Mark Colliver and wife Keely of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters – Peggy Roehm and Marlene Little and husband John both of Georgetown, Ohio and Marla Allen and husband Mike of Jamestown, Tennessee; father-in-law – Samuel Winkle of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers-in-law – Harold Sincell and wife Pat of Inez, Kentucky, Danny Engle and wife Linda of Millersburg, Florida and Samuel Lee Winkle of Georgetown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Rev. Mike Allen will officiate with words from Pastor Mike Starkey. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

