Charles William “Butch” Jewell, age 78, of Sardinia. Ohio died Friday, March 4, 2022 at Hospice of Hope Kenton Point in Maysville, Kentucky. Butch was born September 4, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late George Samuel and Ruth (Rymer) Jewell.

Mr. Jewell is survived by his wife – Clara Jean (Piatt) Jewell; four children – David Jewell of Hillsboro, Ohio, Charles S. “Chuck” Jewell of Sardinia, Ohio, Theresa Tannery (Desi Newberry) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Harvey Jewell and wife Donna of Hamersville, Ohio; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister – Jeanie Railsback of Oregon and one cousin – Bobbie Jewell of Hamersville, Ohio

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 9, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Dan Rose will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sanders Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

