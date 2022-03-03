Margaret Mary Malott, age 90, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Theresa-Diversicare in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio, a registered nurse, worked for the Brown County MRDD for 15 years, worked at Brown County General Hospital and retired from Milacron after 25 years. Margaret was born December 17, 1931 in Newfoundland, Canada the daughter of the late Valentine Henry and Cecelia (McCarthy) Conway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Richard Malott and twelve brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Malott is survived by two sons – Christopher Richard Malott (Angie Richmond) of Bethel, Ohio and Timothy Clell Malott and wife Becky of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two grandchildren – Ryan Malott and wife Gina of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky and Emily Malott of Mt. Orab, Ohio and two great grandchildren – Wyatt and Penny Malott of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, March 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901.

