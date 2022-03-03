David Edward Verdin, 76, of Ellsberry, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 27, 2022 after a long illness. Dave and his wife, Shirley (Bryant), who survives him, celebrated their 48th wedding Anniversary on February 9, 2022.

Dave was born on January 9, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Helen Voelpel Verdin and Forrest Edward Verdin. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by brother, Michael and sister, Phyllis Kindt. He is survived by 4 children, Tim (Missy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kim Gray of Georgetown, Ohio, Kristen of Ripley, Ohio and Tommy (Faith) of May’s Lick, Ky, his grandchildren, Spencer Gray, Riley Verdin, Logan Verdin, Connor Verdin and Gabby Verdin, Sister-in-laws, Bonnie Morris, Kings Mills, Ohio, Sally Verdin, Cincinnati, Ohio, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Donna Bryant, of Owenton, Ky, and several neices and nephews.

In May of 2014, Dave retired as Vice-President of The Verdin Company, a family owned business which will celebrate it’s 180th Anniversary this year. He loved and treated his employees as family for the next 50 years. As many of the Verdin children did, he began his career there sweeping floors at the age of around 12, and would continue that career for more than 50 years. He had the privilege of working with all 4 children in the family business at one time. The girls moved on from Verdin into their own careers, but always had the distinct memory for Dave that no matter if they were going shopping or out to eat, they always seemed to “forget” their purse! Of course, he never let them forget that!

Tim and Tommy spent many hours traveling to and from work with Dave, up and down State Route 52. He loved to hunt, but unfortunately, most of the deer he hunted were run down by his big F350 truck traveling back and forth to work every day. These long trips to and from work for so many years have given Tim and Tommy some of the best memories of spending time with their dad. Lots of funny stories can and are told from these long trips.

Dave came from a long line of innovators and continued that tradition through the years in helping to design automatic bell ringing equipment and the world’s first, and only, mobile bell foundry in 2001. In 2001, Verdin’s Mobile Bell Foundry on Wheels, was invented and designed to celebrate Ohio’s Bicentennial and traveled to all 88 counties so the whole state could be a part of celebrating our great state’s Bicentennial. These were some of the best years of his life as he met people all through the state that became life long friends. The Mobile Foundry can still be seen casting bells on site for many special events around the United States.

Dave spent many hours hobby farming and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved nothing more than to sit beside the creek at his camp site and just enjoy the nature all around him.

His family meant the world to him and when the grandchildren began to come along, he had even more love to spread around. Nothing could put a smile on his face quicker than enjoying some of their antics. Each and everyone of them had a very special place in his heart. He will forever be known as their Poppaw and Popster! He will be greatly missed by each and every one of us.

The family of David would love to celebrate his life with you at May’s Lick Baptist Church (5103 Main Street May’s Lick, Ky) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m, followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. A burial will take place in the Bryant Family Cemetery in London, Ky on Sunday March 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Spencer Gray, Paul Kindt, Chris Storm, Eddie Bryant, Kenny Rath, Mike Long, Tim Weitlauf and Nathan Ferneding. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Checkawitz, Trevor Moffett, and grandsons, Logan and Connor Verdin.

Dave had a great love for our Veterans was a believer in honoring them. Memorials can be made to Honor Flight Tri State Headquarters 8627 Calumet Way Cincinnati, Ohio 45249, or the donation of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com