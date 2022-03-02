Wade Linville, managing editor of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee, is pleased to announce that The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee weekly newspapers won a total of seven Ohio News Media Association Osman C. Hooper Awards during the 2022 Hooper Awards Contest.

A total of 23 non-daily newspapers from across Ohio submitted over 460 entries for the 2022 Hooper awards. Competing newspapers were divided into three divisions based on circulation information on file with ONMA. Division A – circulation of 4300 and above, Division B – circulation 2501-4299; Division C – circulation of 2500 and below. Entries were independently judged by a blue ribbon panel of experts in the fields of design, photography, advertising and journalism.

The News Democrat (Wade Linville) was awarded First Place for Newspaper Design in Division C.

“Great use of big, colorful photos. Headlines were also large and stacked in an appealing way,” said the judges.

The News Democrat (Wade Linville) also received Second Place in Best Page Design in Division C.

Linville was awarded Second Place for Original Columns (The News Democrat) in Division C.

“Good variety in perspectives. Appreciate the attention to detail that provides evidence of reporting,” the judges said of Linville’s original columns.

Linville received Third Place in Division C for Best Sports Feature Story (The News Democrat), a story that featured retired Fayetteville-Perry High School girls basketball coach, Toby Sheets, during his final year of coaching.

“Toby Sheets coached the girls basketball team at Fayetteville-Perry High School for more than 30 years, before retiring this year. This thoughtful feature, along with a second story recounting his last bus ride with the team, lets the local readers know what an impact this coach has had on their community. The writer let the coach tell most of the story in his own words,” said the judges.

Linville received Second Place for Ripley Bee sports coverage in Division C.

“A highlight of this entry was a strong, well-written feature on a 5K memorial run named for an alum killed in a car accident. Other editions had strong basketball coverage with very good action photography,” said the judges.

Linville received Third Place in Division C for Best Sports Photo.

“Azyiah Williams is a uniquely captured photograph. It shows Williams leading her team on the fast break. But, the moment captured by the opposing player watching from the floor re-enforces the story being told. The shot also includes good depth, perception and some reaction,” said the judges.

The Ripley Bee received Third Place for News Coverage in Division C.

“Ripley, Ohio, is a newsy town — or at least the Bee is on top of the news in town! The Bee’s front pages reported on a fatal boat crash; a viral traffic stop; an arrest for a local murder; and the identification of a man killed at a worksite collapse — all with sound reporting and clear writing. Inside, the Bee provided helpful briefs, calendar listings, features and court/crime news,” said the judges.