Mt. Orab community mourns death of long-time mayor

Bruce Lunsford was born to be a leader, described by those who knew him best as a visionary who had big dreams for the village of Mt. Orab.

Earning a seat on Mt. Orab Village Council at the age of 18, he is the youngest to ever be elected to a council seat in his community.

Around eight years after taking a seat on council, Lunsford became the Mayor of Mt. Orab and served as mayor of the village for more than 41 years before he passed away peacefully at his residence on Feb. 21 at the age of 68.

Even while battling cancer, Lunsford continued to fulfill his duties as mayor, helping to see the village through new projects and making sure traditional village events such as the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade and the Mt. Orab Music in the Park continued to be successful.

He was a businessman who put family first, cared deeply for his friends, and held an undying love for the Mt. Orab community.

Funeral services were held for Mayor Bruce Lunsford on Monday, Feb. 28 at The Venue on Lake Grant, followed by interment at the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Friends and family took the opportunity to tell stories that best described Bruce Lunsford, the type of family man and businessman he was.

Bruce Lunsford is survived by his wife of 50 years Becky (nee Whyte) Lunsford; one daughter Stacey (Sean) Moore; one son Ben (Jessie) Lunsford. Grandfather of Corey (Haylee) Lunsford, Tanner (Taylor C.) Carroll, Becca (Corey S.) Carroll, Colton Lunsford, Ashley, Haley, and Jaden Moore, Shelby (Wes) Allison, Zoe, and Jaidi Lunsford. Great Papaw of Tobias and Sylas Allison, Charlee Elizabeth Lunsford.

“Losing him was more than losing a grandpa,” said Bruce Lunsford’s grandson, Colton Lunsford.

Colton Lunsford said he learned a lot of life lessons from his grandfather over the years, as well as a lot of lessons in business.

During his time as mayor, Mt. Orab saw significant growth that included corporation limit expansion as well as new businesses moving in.

Bruce Lunsford knew what Mt. Orab had to offer with State Route 32 running through it, and he worked to help a number of businesses find a home in Mt. Orab including Kroger Grocery and the Mt. Orab Auto Mall.

He helped to create the Mt. Orab Port Authority, which has done wonderful things in the Mt. Orab community.

According to his long-time friend Mike Boyd, Chief Fiscal Officer of Mt. Orab who worked with him over 35 years, Bruce Lunsford often read the Wall Street Journal, reviewed budgets and read business journals to find ways to improve the Village of Mt. Orab.

He also played a role in starting a firefighter training program in Brown County, and worked closely with the Western Brown School District on projects over the years that would benefit both the village and the school district.

Hermie and Charlene Scott were neighbors and long-time friends of Bruce and Becky Lunsford.

“Bruce had a passion for serving his community and making it a most desirable place to live,” said Charlene Scott.

Charlene Scott said some people would say that the Village of Mt. Orab had put its corporation limit signs on wheels, referring to the rapid expansion of the village during Lunsford’s time as mayor.

“Bruce has left a legacy like no one else,” she said.

“Bruce definitely loved Mt. Orab, and Mt. Orab definitely loved Bruce,” said Bruce Lunsford’s long-time friend, Woody Whittington.

Whittington and Bruce Lunsford shared a love for music, which led to the idea of the popular summer concert series “Mt. Orab Music in the Park.”

“Bruce is someone who solved problems,” said Bruce Wallace, another long-time friend of Bruce Lunsford who had the opportunity to work with him on projects in Mt. Orab over the years, including the Mt. Orab Port Authority.

When reflecting on his life, all he contributed to his family and his community, there are many who can say they are better people because they had the opportunity to know Bruce Lunsford.

“Don’t be sad that it’s over, be glad that it happened,” said Wallace.