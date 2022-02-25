The Ripley Fire Department will be giving away free smoke detectors for those who need these lifesaving devices.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that nearly 60% of home fire deaths were in homes with no functioning smoke detector. To improve fire safety in our community, The Ripley Fire Department Association will be giving away FREE smoke detectors purchased from Ripley Builders Supply.

Ripley Fireman Joey Hedges oversaw this project for the Fire Department Association. When asked why this project his answer was, “We had a fire with fatalities in our community and the community supports us and we want to support the community back. The association wants to give them to those that don’t have them or can’t afford them. Nelson Otto sold us 120 detectors at cost.”

This has been made possible by the fire department fundraising that our community continually supports. Hedges continues “The association has many fund raisers during the year, the steak dinner, family photos, and donations. The association helps pay some of the bills.”

Installation information and other fire safety information will be made available at the giveaway.

Giveaway Information and location:

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at the Ripley Firehouse, 119 Waterworks Road, Ripley, OH