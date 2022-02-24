Ralph Edward Hicks, age 55, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, February 18, 2022 at his residence. He was a musician and had a large presence in the BLS Family. Ralph was born December 11, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois the son of the late Ralph H. Hicks and Dana (Campbell) Partin.

Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 35 years – Robin (Faulkner) Hicks whom he married April 7, 1986; two children – Rachel Hicks-Dickens of Bethel, Ohio and Coty Hicks and wife Caryn of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Chelsea and Weston and Ava and Jude Hicks; six brothers; five sisters and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com