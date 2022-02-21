Ernie Ray Stacy, age 58, of Bethel, Ohio died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his residence. He was a 100% retired disabled United States Marine veteran, a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Buckeye Chapter in Cleveland, Ohio and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Ernie was born September 29, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Theodore Shelby Lucas and Nellie Ruth (Souders) Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two step-fathers – James Harold Stacy and Delmar Ray Adams and one brother – Randall Lee Lucas.

Mr. Stacy is survived by his wife – Tammy (Newman) Stacy; four children – Brianna Stacy of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Travis Stacy and wife Hayley of Hamersville, Ohio, Trevor Stacy and wife Delanie of Felicity, Ohio and Jonmichael Stacy of Bethel, Ohio; one granddaughter – Rozalynn Stacy; four brothers – Shelby Eugene Lucas of Neville, Ohio, Danny Jo Lucas and wife Renee of Forsythe, Georgia, John Owens and wife Jennifer of Bethel, Ohio and Jay Andrew Jones and wife Linda of Portsmouth, Ohio; one sister – Debbie Lunsford and husband Mike of Kentucky; one step-brother – Doug Adams and wife Cathy of California and three step-sisters – Debbie Julien of Delaware, Becky Christoph and husband Bill of Missouri and Brenda Girty and husband Mike of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jay Andrew Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America Buckeye Chapter, 26250 Euclid Avenue, Suite 115, Cleveland, Ohio 44132.

