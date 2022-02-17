Phyllis Ann Lee, age 74, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1947 to the late Walter and Imogene Metzger in Bethel, Ohio. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School.

Phyllis was a kind, generous, and loving mother and wife. Family was everything to her and nothing made her happier than having dinners, attending kids events, birthdays, and holidays where all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids could be together.

She and Emery loved to travel (especially with family) and had been to all 50 states by their 50th anniversary.

Phyllis enjoyed gardening, bird feeding, going karaoking, listening to live music, clipping lots of recipes and meeting new people. She also enjoyed the occasional yard-sale and going to her favorite thrift stores. She loved finding that unique gift and when she got you something, it was always specifically for you and you knew she was thinking of you that day.

A woman of faith, Phyllis was always praying for others, asking others to pray, visiting others, or sending cards of encouragement.

Phyllis enjoyed great friendships along the way while being employed at Cincinnati Bell, Norman’s Auto Glass, Dutch Pantry, Tee Jayes, Klean-A-Kar and Spaghetti Warehouse.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her family for her unconditional love, support, and guidance.

Survived by her husband of 53 years; Emery Lee; children; Christy (Samuel) Collier, Emery Lee Jr, Travis Lee and Lisa (Josh) Wang; grandkids, Samantha Montoney (Allan Derby), Judy (Shane) Riffle, Jeannie (Bryan) Snider, Darren Lee, Leanne Wang, and Tommy Wang; great grandkids, Max Montoney, Cassady Riffle, Alexandria Montoney, Ashton Snider, Shane Jr; sister; Vicki (Rick) Herrington; uncle; Glenn Weatherspoon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews along with dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Imogene Metzger; Brother; Walter (Jakie) Gene Metzger; Grandson; Christopher Collier.

Friends may come from 12 p.m. noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at the O. R. Woodyard South High Chapel, 1346 South High St. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Masks are required for attendance.