Gilbert Elwood Coleman, 77, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a barber/stylist and was the owner of Gil’s Shear Artistry/Tan Seekers in Ripley for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. Mr. Coleman was born May 1, 1944 in Higginsport, Ohio the son of the late Charles and Viola (Darlington) Coleman. He was also preceded in death by a infant son – Eric Scott Coleman; ten sisters – Leola Cline, Judy Davis, Delores McCarty, Garnet Snider, Wanda Hinton, Margie Vaughn, Shirley Estep, Geraldine Reynolds, Norma Carpenter and Edna McKenzie; one brother – Charles Coleman.

Mr. Coleman is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty-five years – Barbara (Garrison) Coleman; two sons – Christopher Coleman (Tara) of Ripley, Ohio and Anthony Coleman of Ripley, Ohio; one granddaughter – Hailey Coleman; two sisters – Bonnie Humphries (William) and Doni Lewis (Wayne) of Hillsboro, Kentucky; many other family members, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Ripley Church of Christ. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, February 20 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

