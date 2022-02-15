Walter Keith Kimberly, 80, passed away Saturday February 12, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnai

He is survived by 1 son Wesley(Eileen) Kimberly, 3 daughters Rachel (Gregory) Grooms, Dinah(Donald) Ramey, and Tammy(Jeff) Lorenz , 8 grand , 8 great grandchildren, 9 brothers , Paul,Roger,Danny,Jeff,Darius Wayne,Dwight,Frank, Dean and Norman. 1 sister Kay also survive. Funeral services will be held Friday February 18,2022 2:00PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia, Visitation from 11:00AM until time of service. Burial in Winchester Cemetery.