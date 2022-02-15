Randy Dale Gast, of Ripley, OH, passed away on Feb. 11, 2022 at the age of 58. He is the son of the late John Edward Gast and is survived by his mother, Georgia A. Gast, of Ripley, OH, his son Shawn Prentice, of Cincinnati, OH, his sisters Sharon A. Shelton, of Ripley, OH, Christy L. Compton (Steve), of Brooksville, FL, Terri L. Hunt (James), of Batavia, OH, Johnna E. Turner (Chris), of Maysville, KY, and his brother Kim A. Gast, of Batavia, OH, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

He had many friends and was well known in the Ripley area. He left behind his beloved companion, his little girl dog, Bella “Bell-Bell” that he loved with all his heart. He was a great lover of animals and he was a highly skilled automobile mechanic.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

There will be a private graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery for the family and a Celebration of Life Service for family and friends at a later date.