John Wesley Hartley, 89, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully in his home on February 12, 2022.

Mr. Hartley was born on June 22, 1932 on Cabin Creek in Lewis County, Kentucky to the late Thomas Jefferson and Ottie Cree McDonald Hartley. A man devoted to God and family, he worked in the offices of Browning’s (Emerson Electric) in Maysville, Kentucky for 40 years and was a veteran who served his country honorably in the US Navy. From a young age, he was an avid reader and enjoyed learning about engineering and architecture, later going on to design and construct a large family home in Aberdeen, Ohio. A person who was always busy, he farmed land, served as a Maysville Nazarene Church Deacon and Aberdeen Church of the Nazarene pastor, sold real estate, was a John Deere tractor salesman, and showed community spirit through landscape projects. Most recently, Mr. Hartley remained actively involved in his church with his wife, Lois, enjoyed traveling and reading historical biographies and religious works.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Lois Schalk Hartley, his daughters, Debbie Cree Hartley Dryden of Tennessee and Kimberly (Don) Elaine Hartley Dale Morgan of Indiana; 4 grandchildren: Teresa (Jason) Elaine Dryden Smith, Charlotte Ann Dryden, Krystal (Wayne) Cree Dryden Brewster; Angela (Donald) Dawn Dale Hudelson; 5 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Billie Dean Rosser Hartley, his son, John Wesley Hartley, Jr., son-in-law, James Brent Dryden; grandson, Philip Allen Dale, Jr., his step-mother, Lola Emmons Hartley; sisters Frances Hartley Trumbo, Lorene Rose, Opal Tully; half-sister Evelyn Hartley Curtis; and brothers, Charles Tommy Hartley and Paul Estel Hartley.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 18th from 5pm until time of Funeral Services at 6pm, with a remembrance reception immediately following. Everything will take place at Cheviot United Methodist Church, 3820 Westwood Northern Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Funeral Service will be Livestreamed for those that cannot attend. Please visit www.dwifuneralhome.com