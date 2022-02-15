James A. “Jim” Lewis, age 86, of Marathon formerly of Mowrystown, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022.

He was born October 30, 1935 in Mowrystown, Ohio, son of the late Arthur Lewis and Ruth Naylor Lewis. Jim grew up in Mowrystown.

Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea and a U. S. Air Force Veteran and was also in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was proud to be a Veteran and was one of the first to stand when hearing “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood. He belonged to the Mowrystown American Legion and Clermont Co. DAV. He retired from Keebler Cookie Company. Jim was the former Chief of the Mowrystown Fire Department, a Little League baseball coach and coached the Georgetown Fire Department softball team. He was also a member of the Grace Baptist Church of Newtonsville, Ohio.

An outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and watching the birds at his many feeders. Besides his travels in the Military he took trips all over the United States, as well as going on an Alaska cruise.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Wolfe they were together 36 wonderful years, children, Anna Gullett of Mowrystown, James “Cricket” (Lisa) Lewis Jr. of Georgetown, Richard (Nancy) Lewis Fayettville, Sheila Albright of Williamsburg, Kenneth “J.R.” Wolfe Jr. of Riverview, FL, and Nickelle Lewis of Georgetown. Jim also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, plus many others who knew him as “Dad” and “Papaw”.

Jim enjoyed life and never went on a trip without meeting an old friend or making a new one.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Lewis.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17. E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Josh Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Grace Baptist Church of Newtonsville, 2696 OH-131, Batavia, OH 45103 or to The Mowrystown Cemetery Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.