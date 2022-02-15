Gerald Wilson Purdin, age 90, of Lynchburg, Ohio died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his residence. He was an inspector for the Ford Motor Company for 30 years, an avid hunter, was raised on a farm and a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Gerald was born June 21, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late John and Anna (Reid) Purdin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Joann (Burkett) Purdin; first wife of forty years – Dorothy (Jacobs) Purdin; three brothers – Lowell, David and Lloyd Purdin and one sister – Dorothy Smith.

Mr. Purdin is survived by three sons – Rick Purdin and wife Michelle of Lynchburg, Ohio, Doug Seipelt and wife Susan and Terry Seipelt and wife Susan all of Sun City, Florida; four step-children – Patty Webb and husband Paul of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Cathy Mussey and husband Mark of Pricetown, Ohio, Bob Hertlein and wife Cindy of Sardinia, Ohio and George Hertlein of Buford, Ohio; two brothers – Paul Purdin and wife Zola of Georgetown, Ohio and Gene Purdin and wife Meredith of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters – Ruth Woods and husband Kenneth of Georgetown, Ohio and Florence Crowe of Charlotte, North Carolina; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com