Miller completing third mural in his hometown of Georgetown

Local artist Kevin Miller works to complete the U.S. Grant three-scene mural in Georgetown. Photo provided

Georgetown is becoming a town of murals, thanks to the skills of local artist Kevin Miller.

Miller’s third mural in his hometown of Georgetown is nearly complete, a three-scene mural of Ulysses S. Grant, Army Lt. General and the 18th President of the United States.

Miller’s U.S. Grant mural is located on the building at 120 S. Main Street in Georgetown owned by Tom Mayes.

A dedication for the Grant mural is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, President’s Day. Hosting the dedication will be the U.S. Grant Homestead Association.

The new mural pictures General U.S. Grant at the Cold Harbor campsite, riding a horse past the Brown County Courthouse (“Coming Home”), and Grant as U.S. President.

“I am very proud to paint these scenes of General Grant,” said Miller. “My brother, Mike, was a Grant-living historian for 25 years and, in addition to the Bicentennial, it’s a tribute to him.”

Miller studied art at Georgetown High School under teacher John Ludy.

“Kevin showed great promise in his artist endeavors,” said Ludy. “I’m glad he is sharing his talent with us in his hometown.”

Miller attended North West Missouri University as a runner and put his interest in art aside for a few years. He then started painting again when he was inspired by famed artist John A. Ruthven.

Miller traveled Ohio and surrounding states teaching art. He painted “Coming Home” as a fundraiser to help fund the U.S. Grant statue at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown.

His other murals include one of Jesus at the Veteran’s Service building located on Home Street in Georgetown.

The idea for the Grant mural was suggested by Margie Ellis, Nancy Montgomery, Susan Bean, Joyce Tull, and Amanda Brown.

This marks the 200th anniversary of U.S. Grant’s birthday, and a number of events are planned for the bicentennial celebration, including U.S. Grant Celebration Day in Georgetown on April 30 with the Grant Boyhood Home and the Grant Schoolhouse open for free tours.

Another mural is being planned during the Grant Bicentennial.

Contributions can be sent to the U.S. Grant Homestead Association at P.O. Box 431, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Miller also plans to open an art studio at 120 South Main Street in Georgetown.