Kathleen “Kathy” Bowman, age 70, of Aberdeen, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, KY. She was born June 19, 1951 in Parma, OH, to the late Walter and Marie (Schmitt) Staab. She was a registered nurse and honorably served her country as a Captain in the US Army during the Vietnam War. She was an animal lover, especially dogs. She was the most beautiful, loving, caring person who would do anything for anyone. She was an amazing mother and wife who faithfully served the Lord. She was also a member of the Aberdeen United Methodist Church, was part of the church choir and the food pantry.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by daughter, Tara Braush and infant son, Jeremy Bowman.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Bowman of Aberdeen, OH; children, Patrick Jones (Trish Neiswander) of Austin, TX, Brian Jones (Megan Skehan) of Lawrenceburg, IN, Elizabeth (John) Haas of Russellville, OH, James Bowman and Jason Bowman both of Cincinnati; siblings, Tim (Bev) Staab, Terry (Jeff) Wacker, Richard (Sharon) Staab, Walene (Jim) Boroske, Mary Ann Amrozowicz and Chris (Carol) Staab and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service was held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Aberdeen United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at noon.

The family wants to thank Dr. Wooten and the nursing staff in the ICU at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Please sign Kathleen’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.